Russian economy to grow by 0.7-0.8 percent this year - minister

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is likely to grow by 0.7-0.8 percent in 2014, but next year’s 1.2 percent growth forecast may need to be revised, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The ministry has officially forecasted growth of 0.5 percent this year but its officials say this may be an underestimate given 0.8 percent growth in the first 10 months.

Asked about next year’s growth forecast of 1.2 percent, Ulyukayev said: “We, possibly, will have to correct our forecast.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)