FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian economy to grow by 0.7-0.8 percent this year - minister
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 25, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russian economy to grow by 0.7-0.8 percent this year - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is likely to grow by 0.7-0.8 percent in 2014, but next year’s 1.2 percent growth forecast may need to be revised, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The ministry has officially forecasted growth of 0.5 percent this year but its officials say this may be an underestimate given 0.8 percent growth in the first 10 months.

Asked about next year’s growth forecast of 1.2 percent, Ulyukayev said: “We, possibly, will have to correct our forecast.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.