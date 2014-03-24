Russian PM says international talks needed to secure Crimea's energy supply

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday international negotiations would be needed to secure supplies of energy and water to the region of Crimea.

“This issue needs to be decided through international negotiations,” Medvedev told a ministerial meeting, suggesting Russia may engage with Ukraine over the issue. “We need to choose the best way to supply the peninsula.”

Crimea receives around 80 percent of its electricity supplies, 85 percent of its water and a large part of gas from Ukraine, Medvedev said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)