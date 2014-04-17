FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian airline says Ukraine will restrict entry of Russian men
April 17, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Russian airline says Ukraine will restrict entry of Russian men

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Aeroflot on Thursday said Ukraine has informed the Russian airline it will impose tight restrictions on the entry of Russian men into the country, where pro-Russian separatist rebellions have broken out.

“Aeroflot is informing passengers about strict restrictions imposed by the Ukrainian authorities on entry into the country,” the company said in a statement. It indicated men between the ages of 16 and 60 would be denied entry unless they had proof of a reason to visit, such as family ties or an invitation from a business or individual, or were traveling with their families.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman

