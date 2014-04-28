FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says gas debt talks with EU, Ukraine planned for May 2
#Market News
April 28, 2014

Russia says gas debt talks with EU, Ukraine planned for May 2

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister and EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger have reached a tentative agreement for three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the EU on Ukraine’s debt to Moscow for gas to be held later this week, the Russian ministry said.

“The meeting is planned for May 2 in Warsaw,” the Russian Energy Ministry said, adding that it expected the Ukrainian delegation to confirm its participation soon. Russia had earlier proposed the talks be held on Monday in Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia could halt supplies to Ukraine over non-payment of more than $2 billion in debt for gas, potentially reducing deliveries to European customers who receive gas via pipelines in Ukraine. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

