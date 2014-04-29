Russia says EU should be "ashamed" of itself over sanctions

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday criticised new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian officials over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis, saying the EU was under following Washington’s lead and should be ashamed of itself.

“Instead of forcing the Kiev clique to sit at the table with southeastern Ukraine to negotiate the future structure of the country, our partners are doing Washington’s bidding with new unfriendly gestures aimed at Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)