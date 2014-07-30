Russia's EU envoy says sanctions "lead nowhere" -agency

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday that new sanctions imposed by the EU would lead nowhere and fail to help solve the Ukraine crisis, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the decision confirms our conclusion that the European Union can not or does not want yet to abandon a course of boosting pressure through sanctions, which in itself leads nowhere and, in any case, does not contribute to de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine and around it,” Chizhov told Interfax. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)