FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says hopes EU won't freeze talks on visa-free movement
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says hopes EU won't freeze talks on visa-free movement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said EU moves to consider freezing talks on a visa-free regime with Russia were “politicised, unconstructive and ungrounded” and expressed hope it would not happen.

“We still hope that at the end of the day our partners will not go for such a move,” the ministry’s spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and how to respond to Russia’s seizure of the Crimean peninsula.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.