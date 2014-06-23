FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says it has not received $73.3 mln Eurobond payment from Ukraine
June 23, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says it has not received $73.3 mln Eurobond payment from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had not yet received a $73.3 million coupon payment on a $3 billion Eurobond from Ukraine that Kiev said it had paid on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we cannot confirm as of now the receipt of the coupon payment,” the ministry’s press service told Reuters.

“However, the terms of the bond provide for a 10-day grace period. We expect that the government of Ukraine will fulfil its obligations to pay the coupon during this period.”

Russia bought the eurobond in December under a financial aid package agreed with then-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was later ousted and replaced by a government much less sympathetic to Russia. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

