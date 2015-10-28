FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine debt is official, so Russia not taking part in restructuring talks: Russia FinMin
October 28, 2015

Ukraine debt is official, so Russia not taking part in restructuring talks: Russia FinMin

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Money owed by Ukraine to Russia and due payable in December is official debt, and for that reason Russia is not taking part in restructuring talks Ukraine has held with private creditors, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov told journalists that Ukraine had repeatedly been made aware of Russia’s position and that Moscow would take legal measures if Kiev did not repay the debt on time. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

