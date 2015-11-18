Russia discussed Ukraine debt deal with IMF shareholders - Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Moscow had discussed its new offer to restructure Ukraine’s debt with the International Monetary Fund’s key shareholders.

Siluanov told journalists that he is ready to meet with Ukrainian partners to discuss the offer, which envisages Ukraine repaying the $3 billion in Eurobonds held by Russia in $1 billion tranches over the next three years.

He added that the terms for coupon payments on the bonds under the new deal are a topic for “negotiation”. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)