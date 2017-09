MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia will conduct major exercises in September of the strategic missile forces responsible for its long-range nuclear arsenal, RIA news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The exercises were announced amid heightened tensions with NATO over the Ukraine crisis. RIA said they would involve more than 4,000 servicemen and about 400 technical units, including aviation. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)