Russia says extremists imposing their will in Ukraine
February 26, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says extremists imposing their will in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that Ukrainian extremists are “imposing their will” and whipping up religious tension after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich in Ukraine, where there are deep-seated rivalries between Orthodox Christian churches.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that priests and property of a church affiliated with the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church had faced threats, and warned the tension could cause “an even bigger schism in Ukrainian society”.

