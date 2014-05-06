Russia to deploy new submarines, ships in Black Sea fleet - reports

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia will beef up its Black Sea fleet with new submarines and warships, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying on Tuesday, following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

“New submarines will join the Black Sea fleet, as well as new-generation surface ships, this year. All this requires much attention from us,” Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.

Part of the fleet is based in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in March. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)