Moscow says Ukraine stops Russian crews disembarking in Kiev
March 26, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Moscow says Ukraine stops Russian crews disembarking in Kiev

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian accused Ukraine on Wednesday of violating international conventions and putting lives at risk by preventing Russian pilots and crew disembarking after passenger flights to Kiev.

Citing information from Russian carrier Aeroflot, the Foreign Ministry said Ukrainian border officials were not allowing crews to rest in compliance with flight safety regulations when they flew to the Ukrainian capital.

“Russia insists on an unconditional cessation of these irresponsible practices by Ukraine which endanger the safety of civil aviation flights,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the ministry issued statements saying Russians had been targeted by Ukrainian nationalists in two robberies and accusing the Ukrainian authorities of being unable or unwilling to prevent the incidents.

Moscow has used reports that ethnic Russians in Ukraine are under threat from nationalists as part of its justification for annexing the Crimea region. Russia has also reserved the right to use its armed forces to protect compatriots in Ukraine. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

