Russian deputy PM says trust in France as arms supplier recedes
March 18, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Russian deputy PM says trust in France as arms supplier recedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin criticised France on Tuesday for saying it could consider cancelling a 1.2 billion euro helicopter-carrier contract with Moscow if the Ukraine crisis continues.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius raised the possibility of scrapping the deal on Monday if further sanctions are announced against Moscow over its seizure of control of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

“France is starting to undermine confidence in it as a reliable provider in the very sensitive sector of military and technical cooperation,” Rogozin, who oversees the military sector, said on Twitter.

