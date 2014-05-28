FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to discuss Ukraine with France's Hollande on June 5-Kremlin
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Putin to discuss Ukraine with France's Hollande on June 5-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the crisis in Ukraine at talks with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on June 5, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The talks will take place in the French president’s Elysee Palace on the eve of a World War Two anniversary and will be Putin’s first meeting with the head of government or state of a major Western power since Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“On the evening of June 5 ... the presidents of the two countries will hold talks on fundamental international and bilateral issues, including the Ukraine crisis,” said Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

