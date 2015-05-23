FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia links gas discount to Ukraine with debt repayments - agencies
May 23, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia links gas discount to Ukraine with debt repayments - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Replaces “repayment of debts for gas” with “repayment of debts”)

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s decision on an extension of a gas discount to Ukraine may take into account Ukraine’s position on repayment of debts, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday according to comments cited in Russian news agencies.

Earlier Novak said Ukraine had requested the extension of a gas price discount, in effect until the end of the second quarter, until the end of the year. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by David Holmes)

