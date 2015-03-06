FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom receives another $15 mln prepayment for gas from Ukraine
March 6, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom receives another $15 mln prepayment for gas from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Friday it had received another $15 million prepayment from Ukraine for gas deliveries, Gazprom’s spokesman said.

This indicates that Ukraine has prepaid for gas until mid-month.

Gazprom’s spokesman said that Ukraine made the payment for 63.3 million cubic metres, excluding deliveries to rebel-held territories in east of the country.

On Thursday, Gazprom said it had also received $15 million from Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatking; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

