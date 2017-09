MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has asked Russia for an extension of a discount on the price of gas until the end of the year, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday, RIA news agency reported.

“They requested it long ago, they want (the extension) until the end of the year,” Novak was quoted as saying.

In March Russia extended a discount worth $100 per thousand cubic metres until the end of the second quarter.