Russian PM says Ukraine should pay Moscow $11 bln for defunct gas deal

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday Ukraine should pay back $11 billion to Russia because an agreement under which Russia provided cheap gas would cease to be valid, RIA news agency reported.

He said the Kharkiv agreements under which Russia was to provide the cheap gas in return for the lease of the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea were “subject to denunciation”, giving Russia a legal right to sue for money back from Ukraine. (Reporting By Jason Bush)