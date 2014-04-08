FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine fails to pay for gas on time
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine fails to pay for gas on time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday Ukraine had failed to pay on time for March gas supplies and its debt stood at $2.2 billion.

“They haven’t paid for March,” a spokesman said, confirming that Ukraine’s total debt of $2.2 billion had not been reduced.

He declined to say what, if any, action Gazprom would take.

Ukraine’s energy company Naftogaz declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

