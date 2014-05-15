FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak PM: Russia says gas to Europe will stop if Kiev does not pay
May 15, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak PM: Russia says gas to Europe will stop if Kiev does not pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed multiple European states that Moscow will not supply gas to Europe as of June 1 if Ukraine does not pay its bills, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

“Today, multiple member states including Slovakia were informed by President Putin that as of June 1, if Ukraine does not pay for supplied gas, it will not be supplied to the European territory,” Fico said.

“It is a serious threat to the energy security of Slovakia.”

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said Russian gas exporter Gazprom had been forced to demand Ukraine pay in advance for gas as of June after its debt for gas already delivered reached $3.5 billion.

Moscow has reduced gas supplies to Kiev during two past price disputes, causing disruptions to supplies to Europe. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)

