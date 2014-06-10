FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom plans to continue Ukraine gas talks on Tuesday
#Market News
June 10, 2014

Russia's Gazprom plans to continue Ukraine gas talks on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom plans to continue gas talks with Ukraine and the European Commission in Brussels later on Tuesday after earlier talks ended without agreement, a company spokesman said.

Sergei Kupriyanov said the talks would most probably start at 11:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Gas flows from Russia have continued without interruption after a Russian deadline passed for Ukraine to pay off part of its gas debt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

