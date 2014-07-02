Russia's PM sees "full-scale" gas crisis with Kiev by autumn

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday said a “full-scale” gas crisis between Moscow and Kiev will develop by autumn, after Gazprom last month cut off gas supplies to Ukraine over unpaid bills.

“Ukraine is not paying for gas. The debt is enormous. They take gas from underground storages. By autumn there will be a full-scale gas crisis,” Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine have so far remained stable in spite of the row between Kiev and Moscow over prices. (Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)