EC suggests Russia, Ukraine to sign interim gas agreement in Berlin
September 23, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

EC suggests Russia, Ukraine to sign interim gas agreement in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission will suggest that Russia and Ukraine sign an interim gas agreement in Berlin later this week, a way to start resolving a standoff over gas prices, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

He said the agreement would give an interim price for a specified amount of gas to be shipped to Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are meeting in Berlin on Sept. 26 to try to resolve a gas row between Moscow and Kiev. Russia’s Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine in June. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

