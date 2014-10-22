FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Ukraine should find money to pay for gas within a week
October 22, 2014

Russia says Ukraine should find money to pay for gas within a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Ukraine should find ways to pay for Russian gas with the European Union’s help within a week.

Citing unpaid bills worth more than $5 billion, Russia cut off gas flows to Kiev in mid-June after a long-running dispute over pricing.

Kiev and Moscow recently agreed on a price for Russian gas supplies during the winter, however other issues, such as how Ukraine would pay for Russian gas, remain unresolved.

The next round of talks brokered by the European Commission is scheduled for next week in Brussels. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

