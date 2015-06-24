FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia cannot give Ukraine same gas discount as before
June 24, 2015

Putin says Russia cannot give Ukraine same gas discount as before

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia could not provide Ukraine with the gas price discount it once had, days before Russia, Ukraine and the European Union will meet for another round of gas talks.

Putin told a government meeting that the gas price for Ukraine should be in line with that paid by countries like Poland.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have been discussing the terms for Russian gas supplies to Kiev after a short-term agreement expires at the end of this month.

Gazprom has said that Ukraine will be charged $287 per 1,000 cubic metres with no discount in the third quarter, compared to $247 in the second quarter with a discount. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

