MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the Energy Ministry and gas company Gazprom to work out proposals to supply gas to east Ukraine as humanitarian aid, TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

Medvedev was quoted as saying Russia should supply gas to the rebel-controlled regions if Ukraine failed to restore deliveries. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)