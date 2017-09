MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s pre-paid volumes of Russian gas would last until March 15, TASS news agency cited the company’s spokesman as saying.

On Friday, Gazprom said it had received $15 million from Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz for gas deliveries. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly)