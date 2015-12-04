FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom asks Ukraine for guarantee on volumes needed until end-March
#Energy
December 4, 2015

Russia's Gazprom asks Ukraine for guarantee on volumes needed until end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday it had asked Ukraine’s Naftogaz to provide a guarantee on the volumes of gas it intended to purchase from Gazprom until the end of March.

Gazprom added in a statement after the two sides had met in Berlin that Naftogaz intended to ask for a gas price discount for the first quarter of next year.

“Given the tough financial position of Naftogaz Ukraine, one should not expect pre-payment and resumption of Russian gas supplies before the end of the year,” the statement cited Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
