8 months ago
Ukraine won't buy gas from Russia this winter unless new terms agreed -Naftogaz
December 15, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 8 months ago

Ukraine won't buy gas from Russia this winter unless new terms agreed -Naftogaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not buy any gas from Russia before the end of 2016 and will not buy any this winter at all unless Russia accepts Ukraine's terms, the head of Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev said on Thursday.

"If the Russians do not express the wish to accept the standard contract terms, then probably we will not buy gas from (Russia's) Gazprom before the end of winter," he said at a press briefing.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton

