Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine will owe $5.2 billion as of June 7

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine will owe Russia $5.2 billion for natural gas as of June 7 if it makes no payments by that date, the CEO of state-controlled Russian gas exporter Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said on Wednesday.

Gazprom says Ukraine now owes more than $3.5 billion, and has threatened to stop supplying the neighbouring former Soviet republic with gas if it fails to make a pre-payment for June supplies by June 2. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)