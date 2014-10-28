FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom Neft says challenges EU sanctions in court
October 28, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft says challenges EU sanctions in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia’s state gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday it has challenged in a European Union court the bloc’s sanctions against it, imposed as part of wider restrictions on Russia over Ukraine.

Gazprom Neft has been targeted by EU as well as U.S. sanctions over the crisis in east Ukraine where the West says Moscow is supplying arms and troops to pro-Russian separatists fighting to split from Kiev. Moscow denies that.

“Gazprom Neft confirms information that it has challenged the EU sanctions in the Court of Justice of the European Union,” a representative of the company said without giving more detail.

EU sanctions restrict the ability of Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fourth biggest oil producer by output, to raise capital on European markets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by William Hardy)

