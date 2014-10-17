FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serious differences remain after Merkel-Putin meeting - Kremlin
October 17, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Serious differences remain after Merkel-Putin meeting - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Serious differences remain between Germany and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine following talks in Italy between Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

A Kremlin statement released after the talks on the sidelines of a summit of European and Asian leaders in Milan said the leaders had disagreed over the causes of the crisis in Ukraine and on events there now.

“The two leaders continued to express serious differences in views on the source of Ukraine’s domestic conflict, as well as root causes for what is happening there today,” the statement said. (Reporting By Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

