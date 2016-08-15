FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to Russia: Minsk deal must stay focus of Ukraine peace process - RIA
August 15, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Germany to Russia: Minsk deal must stay focus of Ukraine peace process - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday that the Minsk deal must remain the focus of the Ukrainian peace process despite a spike in tensions in Crimea, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov promised Moscow would fulfil its part of the bargain, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Lavrov and Steinmeier were speaking to students in a university in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

