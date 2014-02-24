Russia advises U.S. to watch its own use of force - Interfax

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia believes that the United States National Security Advisor Susan Rice should urge her own country’s leadership, rather than Russia, to avoid use of force, the news agency Interfax cited a source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.

Rice, President Barack Obama’s advisor, said on Sunday that the possibility of Russia sending troops to Ukraine would be a “grave mistake”..

“We have seen the expert evaluations of Susan Rice, which are based on repeated U.S. military interventions in multiple places around the world, especially where the U.S. administration is of the opinion that the norms of Western democracy are in danger or ruling regimes begin too clearly ‘to get out hand’,” Interfax cited the source as saying.

“We consider that the current presidential adviser will give this kind of advice about the error of using force to the U.S. leadership in the event of a decision about a new intervention.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)