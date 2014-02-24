FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia advises U.S. to watch its own use of force - Interfax
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 24, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Russia advises U.S. to watch its own use of force - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia believes that the United States National Security Advisor Susan Rice should urge her own country’s leadership, rather than Russia, to avoid use of force, the news agency Interfax cited a source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.

Rice, President Barack Obama’s advisor, said on Sunday that the possibility of Russia sending troops to Ukraine would be a “grave mistake”..

“We have seen the expert evaluations of Susan Rice, which are based on repeated U.S. military interventions in multiple places around the world, especially where the U.S. administration is of the opinion that the norms of Western democracy are in danger or ruling regimes begin too clearly ‘to get out hand’,” Interfax cited the source as saying.

“We consider that the current presidential adviser will give this kind of advice about the error of using force to the U.S. leadership in the event of a decision about a new intervention.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.