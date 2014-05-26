FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready for dialogue with Ukraine's Poroshenko
May 26, 2014

Russia says ready for dialogue with Ukraine's Poroshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was ready for dialogue with Petro Poroshenko, who is on course to become Ukraine’s president, but warned the Kiev authorities not to step up armed operations against separatists in the east.

Echoing remarks by President Vladimir Putin in the past few days, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said genuine dialogue between Kiev and the east - where pro-Russian separatists have rebelled against the national leadership - was the key to resolving Ukraine’s crisis.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

