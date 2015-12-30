Ukraine will ban imports of some Russian goods - PM

KIEV, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government on Wednesday will take a formal decision to ban imports of some Russian goods in retaliation for similar action by Moscow against Ukrainian goods, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.

Yatseniuk, in televised comments at a cabinet meeting, said the government would also change the duty on Russian imports, but he gave no details.

“For every Russian action, Ukraine will take counter actions and counter measures,” he said.