FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says truce holding in Ukraine but little progress on peace plan
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 8, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says truce holding in Ukraine but little progress on peace plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday fighting has died down in east Ukraine since a new truce was put in place on Sept. 1 but blamed Kiev for not moving forward on other provisions of a peace plan brokered by Germany and France.

“A relative stabilisation has indeed taken place from Sept.1 and there is practically no shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of civilian populated areas in Donbas,” Peskov told reporters, referring to the rebel-held east Ukraine.

“But if you look at other conceptual points of the Minsk agreements... unfortunately you cannot note progress, it is impossible,” he said of the peace deal that also includes provisions of autonomy for the rebel regions, amnesty for fighters and other. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.