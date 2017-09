KIEV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has temporarily banned Russian cargo trucks from crossing Ukrainian territory in response to a similar move from Russia, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday.

“Ukraine has temporarily suspended ... transit permits for cargo vehicles with Russian registration until it receives an explanation and resolution to this dispute (with Russia),” he was quoted as saying in a government statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)