Russia says worried IMF reforms coincide with 'politicised' Ukraine restructuring
October 30, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says worried IMF reforms coincide with 'politicised' Ukraine restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that Russia was worried that reforms to the International Monetary Fund’s lending rules were being forced through in the context of the “very politicised” question of Ukraine’s debt restructuring.

Siluanov also told journalists that Ukraine had refused to consider any alternatives apart from equating Ukraine’s debt to Russia with debt before private creditors.

The IMF is expected to soon discuss reforms to lending rules that may allow continued support for Ukraine if it misses payments on a $3 billion debt to Russia, while keeping up pressure on the countries to break the impasse. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

