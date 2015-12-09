Putin orders govt to take Ukraine to court if it fails to repay $3 bln Russian bond

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to take Ukraine to court if Kiev fails to repay a $3 billion Eurobond to Moscow.

“Take them to court then,” Putin told a government meeting on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier on Wednesday that Ukraine had 10 days after the Moscow-held Eurobond falls due on Dec. 20 to either repay it or accept a restructuring deal proposed by Putin. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)