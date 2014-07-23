Russia may ban food imports from Ukraine - state news agency

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia may suspend all food imports from Ukraine because of Kiev’s trade deal with the European Union, state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday citing Russian veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor.

Ukraine signed on June 27 an association agreement with the EU which provides for free trade between Kiev and the EU.

“There is a possibility of suspension of deliveries of all foodstuff from Ukraine to Russia,” the agency cited a senior official at Rosselkhoznadzor as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)