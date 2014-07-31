FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian experts aim to examine Malaysian jet debris on Thurs-Ifax
July 31, 2014

Russian experts aim to examine Malaysian jet debris on Thurs-Ifax

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian experts aim to visit the Malaysian airliner crash site in east Ukraine on Thursday to examine the debris together with international investigators, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia’s civil aviation authority.

“Russian experts intend to meet the head of the investigative commission ... and handover all the materials that the chairman of the commission had previously asked for,” Interfax quoted a statement from the Federal Air Transport Agency.

“Today, the Russian representatives will also try to reach the crash area of the Boeing-777 and together with specialists from the international investigative commission examine the state of parts of the aircraft at the site,” it added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

