MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday Ukraine had targeted Russian law enforcement officers by shelling across the border from eastern Ukraine where government forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists.

“Those who shot from Ukraine carried out the shooting purposefully with an intent to kill Russian law enforcement officials,” said Russia’s Investigative Committee, saying none of its officers had been injured. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)