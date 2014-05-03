Kremlin says Kiev, West responsible for Odessa bloodshed - agencies

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Rusian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Saturday that both the Kiev authorities and their backers in the West were directly responsible for bloodshed in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, Russian new agencies reported.

“Kiev and its Western sponsors are practically provoking the bloodshed and bear direct responsibility for it,” RIA Novosti quoted spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters.

Peskov also said Friday’s violence, in which dozens died, made the idea of holding presidential elections in Ukraine later this month “absurd”. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Jason Bush)