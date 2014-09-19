Russia's Kudrin says govt changes, political will key to better business climate

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s investment climate will not improve unless there are changes in the country’s leadership and political will for such an improvement, former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Friday.

Kudrin, who was forced to resign from his post in 2011 after protesting against increased defence spending, played a key role in restoring the country’s finances in the 2000s after the chaotic leadership of late Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

“Without a refreshing of the team and political will, nothing will change in this (investment climate) matter,” Kudrin said on the sidelines of an economic conference in Russia’s southern city of Sochi. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)