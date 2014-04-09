Top Russian, U.S. diplomats talk twice in one day about Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry phoned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov twice on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, which has severely strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

The ministry said that in the second conversation, Kerry told Lavrov the United States was urging Ukraine’s government to organise nationwide dialogue to ease tension in the east and south of the country and promote constitutional reform.