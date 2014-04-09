FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Russian, U.S. diplomats talk twice in one day about Ukraine
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Top Russian, U.S. diplomats talk twice in one day about Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry phoned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov twice on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, which has severely strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

The ministry said that in the second conversation, Kerry told Lavrov the United States was urging Ukraine’s government to organise nationwide dialogue to ease tension in the east and south of the country and promote constitutional reform.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
