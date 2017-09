MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s call for an immediate end to violence in Ukraine on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov said halting bloodshed in Ukraine’s southeast was the most important task for the authorities in Kiev after the nation elected a president on Sunday, Itar-Tass reported. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)