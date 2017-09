MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian people were “in essence being pushed into the abyss of fratricidal war”, Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov repeated Russia’s calls for an end to the interim Ukrainian government’s military action against pro-Russian separatists in eastern provinces and for dialogue. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)